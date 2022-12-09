Religious

'The Chosen' Has a New Home

New The Chosen App and Funding Model Accelerate Global Growth

DALLAS -- The Chosen Season 3 premieres worldwide on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7p.m. EST on its new official The Chosen app co-created through its newly-formed partnership with the Come and See Foundation–a 501(c)(3). The Come and See Foundation was established exclusively to accelerate the show's global reach by maximizing charitable giving to increase budgets for future seasons, translations for hundreds of languages, and exclusive bonus content.

Exclusive content in the new app includes Bible rountables and the new "Chosen Aftershow" featuring cast and crew, as well as all existing and future seasons of The Chosen. The new The Chosen app is also the only channel that allows viewers to make tax-deductible donations to fund the production of future seasons where every dollar is matched by Come and See Foundation to bring the show to new audiences.

"The partnership with the Come and See Foundation allows us to super charge our efforts. Seasons will come faster, language translation will expand and quicken, and our marketing efforts will grow exponentially," explains show creator, Dallas Jenkins.



The new partnership will also allow The Chosen to raise its production budget to a sustainable level as 90% of donations will now go directly toward funding production, and dollar for dollar, donations will be matched. "Now that viewers are able to donate to the Come and See Foundation and receive a tax deduction, more people are able to contribute more significantly," said Jenkins. "This is especially beautiful because the viewer who just wants to contribute a little can know their gifts are being matched and can go much farther than ever before."



Season 3 also can be viewed on The Chosen's official Facebook page and //www.youtube.com/@TheChosenSeries" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-auth="NotApplicable" data-safelink="true" data-linkindex="4" style="border: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-weight: 400; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 15px; line-height: inherit; font-family: "Segoe UI", "Segoe UI Web (West European)", "Segoe UI", -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: -webkit-left; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);">YouTube channel for a limited time. The new The Chosen app is available now for mobile download on the Apple app store and Google Play, and will be available shortly on Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku. The app and show will continue to remain totally free.



The Chosen is a global phenomenon and is the first multi-episode television drama based on the life of Jesus. Offered without charge, it has garnered more than 420 million episode views from around the world. The Chosen is a fan-supported, seven-season television series that creates an authentic and intimate picture of Jesus' life and ministry seen through the eyes of the people who knew him.



Over the course of its first two seasons, the series has earned praise from critics and fans alike for its historical and biblical accuracy, playful spirit, stirring drama, genuine humor and disruptive impact. It has been translated into 62 languages (and counting) and is consistently one of the top-searched shows on streaming platforms. It has twice released episodes in theaters to a finish in the top 3 at the box office, breaking event cinema records. The Chosen is completely free to watch on mobile or smart TV apps with no fee or subscription necessary.

About The Chosen

The Chosen releases its third season December 11, 2022, continuing its unprecedented success as the largest fan-supported entertainment project of all time. It has been translated into 62 languages and counting. With no fee or subscription required, it's completely free to watch and available as both a standalone mobile and TV app, plus available on multiple streaming services. Viewer support enables the show to remain free around the world. The Chosen, an Angel Studios Original, is produced by Loaves & Fishes.

SOURCE: 130 Agency