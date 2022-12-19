Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for December 26th - 30th, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, December 26, 2022: Tonight at 8 p.m. tune in for First Baptist Columbia’s Christmas special. At 9 p.m. tune in for an encore presentation of Nite Line as Pastors Benny Littlejohn and Keith Kelly welcome The Pastorals to perform Christmas music.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Pastor Annie T. Broughton will be welcoming Jami Crisman from the Masters School for Creative Arts in Greenville, SC. Dancers from the school will be performing during the first hour. Beginning at 9 p.m. Pastor Broughton will be ministering to viewers from the book of Deuteronomy.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents a night of hymns and introduces hymns that have been performed on Nite Line in recent years.

Thursday, December 29, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be joined by Pastor Duaine and Tosha Johnson from Redemption East. Tony and Tami Cribb will also be joining Mary and Toni as they reflect on their recent trip to Israel. In hour two Mary and Toni will be joined by Kasim Hafeez.

Friday, December 30, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they present A Night of Worship to bring in the New Year.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.