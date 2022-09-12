Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 19-23, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 19, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Pastor Walter Donaldson to discuss The Way Outreach Center, a ministry that helps the homeless population in Greenville, SC. In hour two Pastor Benny Littlejohn will minister to viewers. Tonight’s music will be presented by 2-R-More.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk will be hosting Nite Line, Patti will be doing a teaching on The Will of the Father. Scott and Patti will be singing on tonight's program.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Aaron House, co-author of Warriors of the Word: The Bible Memorization Battle Guide for Winning Spiritual Victories, to discuss his book and his ministry, Piercing Word. Tonja Rose will be presenting music on tonight's program and speaking about her inspiration for her musical career.

Thursday, September 22, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcomes guests Stephanie Johnson and Amanda McAbee with Holy Spirit Encounter. Rachel Sack will be sharing testimony of her dad going through cancer. Tracie Cohen and Wendy Meadows will be speaking about Inner Healing Ministry. Musical guest Anna Foltz will be preforming on tonight's show.

Friday, September 23, 2022: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Pastors Steve and Debbie Brockwell with God’s Filling Station in Asheville, NC. Music will be presented by Stan Wilson.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.