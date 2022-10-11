Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 17 - 21, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 17th, 2022: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Stan Nolt and Trace Embry. Stan Nolt will be discussing his most recent trip to Costa Rica. Trace Embry will be sharing about his work with Shepherd's Hill Academy, a nature-based therapy program for teenage boy’s and girls. Danny Bishop will be performing on tonight’s show.

Tuesday, October 18th, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line, Scott and Patti Lusk will be joined by Pastor Norman Black of Belton Church of God in Belton, SC. Pastor Black’s topic tonight will be ‘I can’t-itius’. Tonight's music will be presented by Andy Davis.

Wednesday, October 19th, 2022: Pastor Annie T. Broughton will be tonight's host for her Just Call Me Sarah Empowerment Conference. Guests will be Pastor Billie Donald, First Lady Satreva Dogan, Reverend Audrey V. Hailstock, Apostle Hattie Gambrell and Dr. Sharon Reese. The Anointed Henry Sisters will be performing tonight’s music.

Thursday, October 20th, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be joined by Robin Bertram and Deborah Ross in the first hour. In hour two Craig Smith will be joining Mary and Toni to discuss his book, Awake in the Dawn.

Friday, October 21st, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line. Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a night of music and ministry!

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

