Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October -14, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 10, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor George Moore welcomes Clark Crawford to share his testimony of overcoming addiction, jail and abuse. Winston Grier will be sharing his newest book Making Money Gods Way. The Bledsoes will be tonight's musical guest.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcomes Pastor Chris Sustar and musical guest Andy Davis. Pastor Chris Sustar will be speaking on his newest book, Grace: When God Takes Notice of You.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Pastor Annie T. Broughton will be welcoming author Evelyn Murry Drayton to discuss her newest book, Anything’s Possible: The 47 Day Prophecy. Pastor Reno L. Watts and Lady Iris Watts will also be coming on Nite Line to discuss their upcoming Women’s Empowerment conference that will be held on October 15th, 2022.

Thursday, September 29, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Susan Wells from Hope Church and Jonathan and JoDee Watkins to share their story of adoption. Garritt Hampton of Schoolhouse Rocked discusses homeschooling.

Friday, September 30, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they host a Worship Night with guest Rachel Mann.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.