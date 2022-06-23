Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 27 - July 1, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 27, 2022: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Alexys V. Wolf from The Fiery Sword Global Ministries to discuss her latest books, A Nation’s Achilles Heel: The Perils of Sexual Immorality and Holy Spirit Baptism for Baptists…And Anyone Else. This program features music from Shenena Jackson.

Tuesday, June 28, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Jo Anne Mitchum, a marriage and family therapist and co-author of Addicted to Hope, for an in-depth discussion on addiction. Ministering in music tonight is Purpose Quartet.

Wednesday, June 29, 2022: Join Pastor George Moore as he welcomes George Shamblin for a discussion on the importance of sharing your faith with others. Tonight George Shamblin shares insight from his book, The Relay: Passing Along Your Faith in the Race to Save Christianity from Extinction. This program features music from The Mattingly Family.

Thursday, June 30, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Austin Somerville to discuss the 2nd annual Tee It Up For Austin golf tournament fundraiser and how it benefits the South Atlantic Catastrophic Injury Fund. Sandy McClaren also joins Mary and Toni to share about the ministry of Harvest Time Assembly in Asheville, North Carolina.

Friday, July 1, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a Fourth of July singing tonight on Nite Line as they welcome Keith Plott and Stan Wilson for a night of music.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.