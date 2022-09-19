Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 26-30, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 26 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Reverend Eleanor Miller, Author of Women from the Red-Light District: Who Were In God’s Plans of Salvation. Valisa Cooper smith will be performing on tonight's program.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcomes Dr. Josh Phillips, Senior Pastor at Honea Path First Baptist Church. Dr. Phillips will be speaking on ‘Jesus the Water’, ‘Jesus the Lamb’ and ‘Jesus the Way of Peace’. Stasea Morris will be the musical guest.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn will welcome Larry Finch to discuss the power of prayer. Aleshia Brown will join us in the second hour to speak on the upcoming conference on ‘Bridging the Gap Between Purpose + Destiny’. Music will be presented by Eddie and Sherry Richards.

Thursday, September 29, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Hope Carpenter to discuss her latest book, The Most Beautiful Disaster. Tonight’s music guest is Sherry Damron.

Friday, September 30, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.