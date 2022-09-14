Religious

New From MegaVoice: Solar Speaker, Innovative Speaker and Charging Case Designed for the Mission Field

Audio Bible Ministry Expands Product Line with Solar-Powered, BT-Compatible, Water-Resistant Speaker and Charging Case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- MegaVoice is a global technology and content ministry with a single purpose: equipping their Partners to fulfill the Great Commission so all people may engage with the Word of God in their own language.



Over 30 years ago, the founders of MegaVoice developed the world's first solar-powered, digital audio Bible. Since then, through innovation and partnership, MegaVoice has continually improved and diversified its devices and curated one of the world's largest audio scripture libraries in thousands of languages.

MegaVoice partners with Samaritan's Purse, InTouch Ministries, Voice of the Martyrs, Cru, and Bible Societies all around the world.



This month, MegaVoice released the Solar Speaker, an important addition to their line of solar-powered audio and video Bibles.



"The Solar Speaker offers many features Partners requested based on their experience in the field," said Darrel Templeton, Chief Partnership Officer at MegaVoice. "This speaker allows you to amplify your MegaVoice player or cell phone audio for an entire church body or Bible study group (up to 150 people!). Operate the Solar Speaker as a loudspeaker system by pairing it with an external UHF Headset transmitter. It will also keep your MegaVoice player or cell phone charged and protected while you're on the go."



The solar-powered battery pack, rugged hard-shell case, and heat/water-resistant design make it the perfect accessory for mission trips, larger listening group presentations or even yard work, camping, and more. Includes auxiliary cord and charging cord with universal adapters for a variety of cell phones and audio players.



The Solar Speaker will be available starting October 1st, 2022. Contact MegaVoice or visit the web page below to purchase Solar Speakers:

BUY THE SOLAR SPEAKER