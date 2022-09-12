Religious

TBN Announces Exciting Fall Faith Program Lineup

Engaging and innovative programming set to encourage and inspire viewers

LOS ANGELES -- TBN, America's faith-and-family broadcast leader, has announced a lineup of fresh, innovative programming for its upcoming fall broadcast schedule. The exclusive TBN shows combine current events, engaging conversations on relevant issues, and inspirational Bible teaching — all designed to inform, encourage, and change hearts and lives.



Returning for a second season of all-new shows, guests, and conversation is Takeaways with Kirk Cameron, airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. Each week Kirk welcomes compassionate, informed individuals and experts to discuss pressing issues Christians are facing in today's culture — and to find actionable takeaways we can use to bring more of heaven to earth.

Premiering Thursday, October 6, at 9 p.m. ET, is The Rosenberg Report, TBN's first ever weekly news and commentary program shot in Israel and hosted by New York Times bestselling author and geo-political expert Joel C. Rosenberg. With every program Joel offers a close-up view of current events and issues across Israel and the Middle East, bringing important insights and biblical perspectives that viewers will find both informative and encouraging.



And premiering Wednesday, October 19, at 9:30 p.m. ET, is Mysteries of the Messiah with Rabbi Jason Sobel. In this new series based on his bestselling book, Rabbi Jason guides viewers from the story of creation in the Old Testament book of Genesis, all the way through the New Testament book of Revelation to reveal God's plan for humanity and bring deeper understanding of the passion and purpose of Jesus, our Messiah.



TBN president Matt Crouch noted that across the earth a new generation of viewers are searching for cutting-edge content that is relevant to their daily lives and circumstances. "TBN is committed to a new spirit of excellence in programming with content that entertains, encourages and inspires, while continuing to communicate the timeless message of hope and grace through Jesus," he said. "That's why we're excited to share these new programs with our growing audience."



