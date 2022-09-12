Religious

For the First Time in 18 Months, Permits Are Being Granted to Hold Prayer Gatherings, Worship Services and Other First Amendment Activities on the Grounds of the US Capitol

Prayer and worship service was held on Saturday, September 10, at 12:30 PM on the Southeast lawn of the Capitol.

WASHINGTON -- For the first time in 18 months, permits were granted to hold prayer gatherings, worship services and other First Amendment activities on the grounds of the US Capitol.

Rev. Mahoney and the Christian Defense Coalition were granted a permit to hold the first prayer gathering and worship service on grounds of the US Capitol in 18 months.

The group is seeking God’s direction for the midterm elections and praying for a national spiritual awakening.



For 18 months, Rev. Patrick Mahoney and the Christian Defense Coalition were denied permits to hold Good Friday Services, prayer vigils, worship gatherings and other peaceful First Amendment activities on the grounds of the US Capitol.



Sadly, while peaceful permitted First Amendment activities were being prohibited at the US Capitol, other business was going on as usual. For example, members of Congress and their staff were entering and using the Capitol. Vendors, the media and their crews, invited guests, lobbyists, tourists and so many more were also allowed to enter and use the Capitol grounds.



Over the past 18 months, Rev. Mahoney has filed 3 federal lawsuits and has worked passionately to return the "People's House" back to the people.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition comments on this historic victory;

"The 'People's House,' as the US Capitol Building is called, must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully exercise and express their First Amendment and religious freedoms. Tragically, those rights and freedoms have been denied and trampled for the past 18 months.



"With this historic victory, religious freedom and the First Amendment are once again being celebrated and honored on the grounds of the United States Capitol. Our effort to open the Capitol back up to 'the people,' is a powerful reminder that all Americans must continually be vigilant in ensuring our rights are protected.



"The Christian Defense Coalition will continue to passionately engage in the struggle for free speech and religious freedom at the US Capitol and across the nation."

Rev. Mahoney is being represented by The Center for American Liberty.

