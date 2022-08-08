Religious

Christian Defense Coalition Celebrates Historic First Amendment Victory at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON -- For the first time in 18 months, permits are being granted for free speech activities on the grounds of the US Capitol.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, was told at the end of July by the US Capitol Police, permits would once be given for free speech events at the Capitol.



For 18 months, Rev. Patrick Mahoney and the Christian Defense Coalition were denied permits to hold Good Friday Services, prayer vigils, worship gatherings and other peaceful First Amendment activities on the grounds of the US Capitol.





Sadly, while peaceful permitted First Amendment activities were being prohibited at the US Capitol, other business was going on as usual. For example, members of Congress and their staff were entering and using the Capitol. Vendors, the media and their crews, invited guests, lobbyists, tourists and so many more were also allowed to enter and use the Capitol grounds.



Over the past 18 months, Rev. Mahoney has filed 3 federal lawsuits and has worked passionately to return the "People's House" back to the people.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney statements about this historic First Amendment victory:

"The 'People's House,' as the US Capitol Building is called, must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully exercise and express their First Amendment Rights. Tragically, those rights and freedoms were being denied and trampled for the past 18 months. With this historic victory, free speech and the First Amendment are once again being celebrated and honored on the grounds of the United States Capitol. Our efforts to open the Capitol back up to 'the people,' are a powerful reminder that all Americans must continually be vigilant in ensuring our rights and freedoms are protected. The Christian Defense Coalition will continue to passionately engage in the struggle for free speech at the US Capitol."

Rev. Mahoney is being represented by The Center for American Liberty.



