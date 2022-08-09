Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 15-19, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 15, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Phil Bell, the author of The Family Ministry Playbook of Partnering With Parents. Tonight Phil shares how churches can partner with parents in the moral and spiritual development of children. This program features music from The Lore Family.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022: Pastor George Moore hosts a men’s program tonight on Nite Line. Tonight Pastor Moore welcomes Pastor Anthony Wilson, Dr. Gabriel O’Sullivan, and Wayne Rice to discuss topics pertaining to Christian men including fatherhood, grieving, and sickness. Avery O’Sullivan sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Christian Author Tom Donnan back to Nite Line to discuss his newest book on inner healing. Tom also shares why a strong foundation of Jesus is needed so much today. Donnette Robinson sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, August 18, 2022: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jerry and Stephanie Blassingame of Soteria Community Development Corporation in Greenville, South Carolina. Dr. John and Rebecca Polis provide insight from John’s latest book, Victorious: How to Face, Fight, and Finish Your Battles. Pastor Tim and Elke Polis of The Heights City Church in Arden, North Carolina also return to Nite Line to discuss their ministry.

Friday, August 19, 2022: Gwen and Wade Hall host a back to school program featuring special guests from Hollywild Animal Park in Inman, South Carolina. Tonight Kim Atchley and Tara Rihel educate viewers on Hollywild’s most beloved animals as they bring along a wallaroo, baby deer, and sulphur-crested cockatoo. Be sure to tune in for a birthday celebration tonight as the wallaroo celebrates its first birthday right here on Nite Line. This program also features the music of The Pethtels and Meghan Woods.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.