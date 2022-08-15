Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 22-26, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 22, 2022: Nathan Bland welcomes Rev. Chris Thompson, the president of Holmes Bible College in Greenville, South Carolina. Tonight President Thompson discusses the history of the college and how the instructors prepare their students for work in ministry.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Tonight Pastors Keith Kelly and Benny Littlejohn host Nite Line and minister to the audience. This program features the music of Disciple V.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Christian Author Karen Whiting to discuss her three newest books: Devos For Brave Boys, The Super-Sized Book of Bible Craft Gifts, and 52 Weekly Devotions for Family Prayer. Karen also demonstrates some of her crafts, and Karen Higgins Garrett ministers in music tonight.

Thursday, August 25, 2022: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jackie Christopherson for an evening of worship. At 9 p.m. they welcome Actress Tanya Christian to discuss the movie, The Mulligan.

Friday, August 26, 2022: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Frieda Bishop to Nite Line as they pay tribute to her father, Evangelist Lloyd Morgan.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

