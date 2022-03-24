Political

Minister Files Federal Lawsuit After US Capitol Denies His Permit Request to Hold a Good Friday Service on the Grounds of the Capitol Building

WASHINGTON -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, is seeking a preliminary injunction in United States District Court for the District of Columbia to conduct his Good Friday Service.

Currently no permits are being granted for peaceful free speech activities on the public grounds immediately surrounding the US Capitol Building.

It is deeply troubling while the Biden Administration and Speaker Pelosi are calling for freedom and democracy in Ukraine, they are denying Americans the right to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms on the grounds of the US Capitol.

By denying American citizens to peacefully conduct free speech events on the grounds of the US Capitol, the First Amendment is being crushed and trampled by our own government.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, states;

"It is deeply troubling while the Biden Administration and Speaker Pelosi are calling for freedom and democracy in Ukraine, they are denying Americans the right to peacefully exercise their First Amendment freedoms on the grounds of the US Capitol.

"The 'People's House,' as the US Capitol Building is so rightly called, must be a place where all Americans are afforded the right to come and peacefully celebrate and express their First Amendment rights. Tragically, those rights and freedoms are being denied and prohibited.

"Business is going on as usual at the Capitol. Members of Congress and their staff are entering and using the Capitol. Vendors, the media and their crews, invited guests, lobbyists, tourists and so many more are also allowed to enter and use the Capitol grounds.

"Yet, I am being prohibiting from holding a Good Friday Service to pray for God to bring healing to our nation and bring hope and comfort to all those struggling around the world, especially for the people of Ukraine. I am filing this federal lawsuit to ensure the 'People's House' is returned back to the people and the First Amendment is once again celebrated and honored at the United States Capitol."

Rev. Mahoney is being represented by Harmeet Dhillon/ Dhillon Law Group Inc. and Joshua Wallace Dixon/ Center for American Liberty.