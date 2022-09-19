Religious

American Christians Gather in Solidarity to MARCH FOR THE MARTYRS as Global Persecution Intensifies

3rd Annual MARCH FOR THE MARTYRS event in Washington, D.C. will unite Christians around a call for global religious freedom

WASHINGTON -- Christians from across America will unite on September 24, 2022, at the National Mall in Washington D.C., for the third annual MARCH FOR THE MARTYRS. The movement, which was founded by the organization For the Martyrs, aims to raise awareness of Christian persecution while giving believers an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those suffering for their faith.



According to persecution watchdog Open Doors' World Watch List, one in seven Christians around the world—360 million—face high levels of persecution for their faith. That number has grown by 20 million believers in the last year as the situation for Christians in countries like Afghanistan, North Korea and Nigeria continues to deteriorate.

Attendees will gather on the National Mall on September 24th, at 3:00 p.m. EST for the opening rally, immediately followed by the march at 4:00 p.m. A Night of Prayer for the Persecuted will take place at 5 p.m. at the Museum of the Bible.



"We are on a mission to combat silence in the media and within the Church that has turned a blind eye to persecuted Christians who are suffering for the faith," said Gia Chacón, founder of For the Martyrs. "As members of the body of Christ, persecuted Christians deserve our prayers and need our voice. There is an unabashed increase in the violence toward Christians and as long as they are in danger or suffering for their faith, we will be present raising awareness and advocating for them."



Human rights activist and former NBA-player Enes Kanter Freedom will headline the list of speakers at the event along with David Curry, CEO of Open Doors USA, Esther Zang, a survivor of persecution in China, and Andrew Brunson, a pastor who spent two years as a political prisoner in Turkey.



"Millions of our brothers and sisters around the world face harassment, physical harm and even death for their faith in Jesus," said David Curry, Open Doors USA CEO. "We're excited to partner with Gia and MARCH FOR THE MARTYRS, to pray for, and speak out on behalf of those who are suffering for Christ."



MARCH FOR THE MARTYRS is the first movement of its kind in solidarity with the persecuted Church that draws together powerful voices who give testimony, education, prayer and witness for persecuted Christians around the world. The march is organized by For the Martyrs, a non-profit organization that seeks to raise awareness about the crisis of Christian Persecution, advocate for Religious Freedom, and provide aid to suffering Christians around the world.



Visit www.forthemartyrs.com for more information and to register for the event.



Please direct media inquiries to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



------------------------------------------

About Open Doors USA

For over 65 years, Open Doors has worked in the world's most oppressive regions, empowering, and equipping persecuted Christians in more than 60 countries by providing Bibles, training, and programs to help those who have been marginalized for their faith. Open Doors publishes the World Watch List, an annual report on the 50 countries where it is most difficult to live as a Christian.



About FOR THE MARTYRS

FOR THE MARTYRS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Gia Chacón that seeks to raise awareness about the crisis of Christian Persecution, advocate for Religious Freedom, and provide aid to suffering Christians around the world. The work of FOR THE MARTYRS and the annual MARCH FOR THE MARTYRS Martyrs has been featured in various media outlets including: Fox News, CBN News, The Daily Caller, The Epoch Times, The Christian Post, EWTN, Catholic News Agency, and more.