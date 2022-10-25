Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 31st - November 4th, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 31, 2022: Pastor Annie T. Broughton will be joined by Aspostle Edward L. Pitts and Prophetess Mary Pitts to discuss the importance of prayer. In hour two Pastor Broughton will be ministering to our viewers. Tonight's music will be presented by Rob Williams.

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn will be welcoming Linda Gunter with Love Him Love Them, whose mission is to help widows and orphans in distress by meeting their spiritual, economic and physical needs through Salvation, Housing, Occupations, Education and Sustenance. Tonight's music will be performed by the Love Him Love Them children's choir.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Bryant Smith to discuss his newest book Transformed. Martha Dobson and Pastor Robert Kaahwa will be giving an update about Rehoboth Child Care Ministires in Uganda which supports orphans and gives them a place to call home. Martha will also be sharing about her book Be Encouraged, which includes 31 true stories about women who have overcome obstacles in their lives through God. All of the proceeds for Martha’s book go to fund the Rehoboth Christian Village orphanage in Massindi, Uganda.

Thursday, November 3, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be hosting Ladies Nite Line! Guests for tonight will be Pastor Annie T. Broughton, former Ms. America Jane Herlong and Author Robin Bertram. Join these wonderful women for an evening of ministry!

Friday, November 4, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Gwen and Wade Hall will be joined by the Melodyaires for a night of music and ministry!

