Guest Line-up for October 24-28, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 24, 2022: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Jim and Shannon Pourteau to Nite Line to speak about Jim’s book Hope is where the Heart Is and keeping faith during a difficult time in their marriage. In hour two Pastor Broughton will be ministering to the audience. The Blankenships will be presenting music on tonight's show.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022: Join Dante Thompson, President of Dove Broadcasting as he presents a two hour celebration of 50 years of Nite Line and Dove Broadcasting, it will be a night of music, ministry, missions and memories.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn and Pastor Keith Kelly will be ministering from the book of Jeremiah. Music will be performed by Eddie Anders.

Thursday, October 27, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Jenimar Pendleton of Watermarked Ministries. Kevin Malone shares how The Lord miraculously healed his son from a drug overdose. Kevin also discusses The Shawn Miracle, a twenty-minute documentary based on his son’s story. This program features the music of Hannah Holloway.

Friday, October 28th, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line!

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.