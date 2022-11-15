Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 21st-25th, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 21, 2022: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he hosts a tribute show to honor Dave Walton, Pastor Littlejohn will be joined by Wallace and Kim Nix from Chosen Children Minstries, Reverend Jon Simone from Promised Land Prison Ministries and Barney Blackwell from Potters Store House. Joseph Caldwell, Nathan Wells, Jeff Magg and Edgar Mendoza from Dave Walton Evangelistic Association will also be sharing stories and memories of Dave Walton.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly will be hosting tonight's program with guests from Covington Theological Seminary. Guests tonight will include, Reverend Michael Stansell, Dr. Gary Fleetwood and Pastor Scott Davis. The Redeemers of Faith will be performing on tonight's program.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022: Tonight Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Deborah Smith of Greenville, South Carolina to share her testimony of salvation, surviving abuse, and miraculous healing. This program features music from The Tim Montgomery Band of McDonough, Georgia.

Thursday, November 24, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be joined by Narvis Hart as they celebrate the life of Edith Tripp. They will be commemorating Edith with pictures, stories and song.

Friday, November 25, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for “A Thanksgiving To Remember.” This holiday special from 1996 features Gwen Hall singing with her mother and sister. At 9 p.m. join Gwen and Wade Hall for a half-hour music and ministry special on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.