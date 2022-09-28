Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 3rd-7th, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 3, 2022: Pastor George Moore will welcome guests Chris Myles and Johnathon Goodwin with Heart Bridge Foundation. Travis Smith will be tonight’s musical guest.

Tuesday, October 4, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn will be speaking to Cathy Huffman with Operation Christmas Child. Musical will be performed by Tapestry.

Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Join Pastor Keith Kelley as he welcomes Benny DiChiara to discuss his inspiration for his latest music and share testimony. Benny DiChiara & Empowerment will be sharing music on tonight's show as well as Tim Hill.

Thursday, October 6, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be hosting Ladies Nite Line! Guests will include, Chrystal Crawford, Stephanie Owens and Stephanie Ross. Music will be performed by Kayla Van Hoff.

Friday, October 7, 2022: Gwen and Wade Hall will be joined by Reverend Trey Thompson from Destination Church of God. Jacqueline Walls will be singing on tonight's show.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.