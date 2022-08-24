Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 29-September 2, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 29, 2022: Tonight Annie T. Broughton welcomes Dr. Cedric C. Maddox from Refreshing Word Church in Fort Mill, South Carolina to share how he surrendered his life to Christ and became a pastor. Dr. Maddox also shares his thoughts on where the Spirit is moving the Church in a post-Covid world.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastor Norman Black from Belton Church of God for an in-depth discussion on “Following the Light.” Tonight they examine John 8:12 and reveal what is darkness, what is light, and how we can all follow the light. Stasea Morris sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Denise Shick to discuss her latest book, Moving Forward in Hope: A Devotional for Families of LGBTQ+ Loved Ones. Prayer Partner Larry Finch shares about the monthly prayer vigils at WGGS.

Thursday, September 1, 2022: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome ReAnn Ring, Deanna Hudgens, and Rebecca Keener. Nicole Greene sings on tonight’s program.

Friday, September 2, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

