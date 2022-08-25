Religious

Young Latino Protestants on the Rise; Conference to Support Hispanic Church Leaders

LA MIRADA, Calif. -- Young Latino protestants are rising as the fastest-growing segment of evangelicals in America. Biola University's 43rd Biola Hispanic Conference, held on September 24, 2022 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., aims to prepare church leaders to serve this rising generation.



"Hispanic American Protestantism in the US as a socio-religious phenomenon of the 21st century is expected to become not only the largest in demographics, but also the youngest as a movement," said Oscar Merlo, director of Biola University's Center for the Study of the Work and Ministry of the Holy Spirit Today and the conference.





According to Pew Research (2014), younger Hispanic people are less likely to be Catholic, the primary religion in Hispanic families, and Lifeway reports that 44% of congregants in Hispanic evangelical churches are between the ages of 18-29 (2019). It's precisely for this reason that Merlo is focusing this year's conference on the next generation and the future of Hispanic churches.



Dr. Lucas Leys, one of the most well-known Christian writers and speakers in Latin America and best-selling Christian authors in the Spanish-speaking world, is the conference's keynote speaker.



Diving into the theme, "The Church and the Future: Co-creating Paths with Present and Future Generations," the conference, held on Sept. 24, will provide attendees with ministry leadership tools to serve the rising generation, especially since an increasing number of young people are filling the pews.



"The purpose of the conference is to provide an intensive and high-quality educational and training opportunity within the scope of a one-day event, for pastors and Christian leaders from Spanish-speaking evangelical churches," said Merlo. "Participants can expect to sharpen their skills and knowledge for more effective ministry. The conference theme was chosen to address important issues of concern to the church and to enhance its witness in our contemporary culture."



Merlo along with distinguished speakers will address how pastors and leaders and co-create paths for current and future generations to flourish in society and how to effectively disciple the upcoming generation.



Where: Biola University Sutherland Auditorium at 13800 Biola Ave., La Mirada, Calif. 90639

Conference Website: https://www.biola.edu/biola-hispanic-conference#overview



----------------------------------------------

SOURCE Biola University