Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for September 5-9, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, September 5, 2022: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Pastor Larry and Darlene Beckett to discuss their ministry, Highways and Hedges, and also share their journey of losing two hundred pounds. Matt and Hannah Forrester sing on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, September 6, 2022: Annie Broughton welcomes Judge Joseph Wood, the author of Adopting Joey, to share his story of being adopted. Alex and Stephen Kendrick discuss their new movie, Lifemark, which stars Kirk Cameron and tells a story of adoption. Tonight’s program features music from The Blankenships.

Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Keith Kelly hears one woman’s story of surviving a stroke at the age of twenty-two as Heather Rendulic discusses her memoir, Head Strong Through Life, Love and Brain Surgery. Andrea Holman, the author of I Quit The Family, shares about the importance of leaving a legacy for your children. Tonight’s program features the music of Andrea Holman.

Thursday, September 8, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host a Strength Healing Healthy Living Show as they welcome Kenworth Reeves to Nite Line. Lauren Gajdek, the Vice President of Communications and Media at Christian Healthcare Ministries, reveals how Christians financially help each other with medical bills through this health cost-sharing ministry.

Friday, September 9, 2022: Gwen and Wade Hall host a special night of healing testimonies tonight on Nite Line. Tune in tonight as they pray for healing. Gwen ministers and worships in song throughout the evening.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.