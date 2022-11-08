Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 14th-18th, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 14, 2022: Pastor Benny Littlejohn will be welcoming President Thompson of Holmes Bible College. Music will be performed by the Holmes Bible College Choir.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line, Scott and Patti Lusk with CounterFlo Ministry will be joined by Pastors Terry and Beth Bailey from South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church. They will be speaking on Prophecies for 2023. Tonight's music will be performed by Joshua Hawkins.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022: Join Pastor Annie T. Broughton as she welcomes Apostle Hattie Gambrell. In hour two Pastor Broughton will be ministering to viewers. Music will be presented by Lyn Westafer.

Thursday, November 17, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka will be joined by Pastor Duaine and Tosha Johnson from Redemption East. Tony and Tami Cribb will also be joining Mary and Toni as they reflect on their recent trip to Israel. In hour two Mary and Toni will be joined by Kasim Hafeez.

Friday, November 18, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Gwen and Wade Hall will be presenting a night full of music and ministry for viewers.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.