Presidential Inaugural Prayer Event November 19, 2022 West Palm Beach, FL

WASHINGTON -- People of Faith including Church and Government Leaders are invited to convene for Prayer for the destiny of the "Office of the Presidency" and the United States of America on November 19, 2022 from 10:00 - 3:00 PM at the Hilton Airport Palm Beach Florida. Hostess Merrie Turner, stated that "This is a tipping point for the nation as we unify to believe for spiritual awakening."





Special Guests are worship director, Jim Cernero of Benny Hinn Ministries, Nathan French, vocal artist Sarah Wallace, Brian Valley, and others. President Donald Trump and Governor DeSantis are among the invited guests. President Trump stated the following, "In God We Trust. As long as we have God, we are never, ever alone... God will always give us solace and strength and comfort."



The Inaugural Prayer Breakfast traditionally held in Washington, DC on Inauguration mornings was founded by Rev. Ruth Heflin in 1992.



Registration and Seats are available at www.presidentialinauguralprayer.org or on Eventbrite.com.



Contact: 540 595 9196



Psalm 33:12 "Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord."



SOURCE Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, Inc.