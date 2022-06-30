Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 4-8, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 4, 2022: Tonight at 8 p.m. WGGS presents First Baptist Columbia’s Celebration of Liberty 4th of July special. At 9 p.m. Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents a half-hour Nite Line filled with patriotic music.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Lisa Aman to share how Dress A Girl ministry provides homemade dresses to girls in need. J. Windsor sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022: Join Pastor Keith Kelly as he welcomes Dr. Sam Kojoglanian back to Nite Line for an in-depth discussion on The Book of Revelation. Ministering in music tonight is Disciple V.

Thursday, July 7, 2022: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Ladies’ Night as they welcome Pastor Tracy Stewart of Destiny Praise Center in Sumter, South Carolina, Debbie Deardorff, the author of The Seventh Floor, and Narvis Hart of Overflow Ministries. This program features music by Monica Carver.

Friday, July 8, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall tonight on Nite Line as they welcome Rev. Scott Rogers, Lynn McKinney, and Julie Singleton from Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry for a discussion on homelessness. This program features music from Anita and Luis Diaz.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.