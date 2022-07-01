Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 11-15, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 11, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Stephanie Reynolds, Founder of The Christian Writers Collective, LLC, tonight on Nite Line and promotes the Jesus Can book series. Ministering in music tonight is Brad Ferguson.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Rev. Terry Bailey of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church in Greenwood, South Carolina and Rev. Eder Herrera, the Hispanic Ministries Director of Spirit Life Ministries. Rev. Bailey and Rev. Herrera discuss their joint ministry, Feeding God’s Children. Tonight’s music guests are Chrystal Martinez and Scott and Patti Lusk.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Dr. Greg Jantz back to Nite Line to discuss his latest book, When A Loved One Is Addicted: How To Offer Hope and Help. This program features music from Micah Hall.

Thursday, July 14, 2022: Join Mary Sloan and Narvis Hart as they welcome Johnathan Bond for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, July 15, 2022: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Stanley Pierce to promote an upcoming fundraiser for St. Jude.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.