No Arrests Made in Attacks against Pro-Life Churches, PRCs across 12 Blue States

During the current eruption of attacks against churches and other pro-life organizations that have happened in the last seven weeks, a clear majority have taken place in states controlled by Democrat administrations.

Out of the 52 incidents of violent attacks that have occurred against pro-life churches, pregnancy resource centers, organizations, property, and individuals across the country since a draft Supreme Court opinion that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked on May 2, 34 have taken place in states under Democratic leadership.

These 34 incidents have transpired in California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington State, and Wisconsin. The attorney generals in all 12 of these jurisdictions are Democrats. The Washington Stand has found no records of arrests made related to any of these incidents.

On May 22, the “Puget Sound Anarchists” publicly claimed responsibility for vandalizing four separate churches in Olympia, Washington with pro-abortion slogans. Despite this, no arrests have been made regarding these incidents.

This lack of law enforcement regarding acts of violence against pro-life churches and organizations fits a pattern of lawlessness within Democrat-controlled jurisdictions over the past two years, particularly since the riots in the summer of 2020 sparked by the death of George Floyd. Liberal legislation has handcuffed law enforcement in a number of Democrat-controlled cities, most prominently in Portland, Oregon where police are forced to watch rioters destroy and pillage stores. Perhaps most infamously, a “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” was formed in Seattle, Washington after police abandoned a large section of the downtown area during the height of the riots in the summer of 2020.

On the federal level, the Biden administration has so far failed to enforce the federal statute that prohibits picketing “near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge” with the “intent of influencing” a judge. These actions by pro-abortion activists have become regular occurrences in front of the private residences of Supreme Court justices Kavanaugh, Roberts, and Barrett in the last several weeks.

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not denounce the violent acts perpetrated against churches and pro-life organizations when asked directly about them.

In a letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has demanded the attorney general’s resignation due to the Justice Department’s “inaction” in response to the attacks.

“It’s sadly not a surprise that the Democrats are choosing not the enforce any sort of law on the violent domestic terrorist attacks targeting pro-life pregnancy centers,” said Katherine Beck Johnson, research fellow for Legal and Policy Studies at Family Research Council. “This abuse of power will only lead to more violence against those seeking to help women in need. It’s overdue that the government enforce the law and arrest the attackers.”

At press time, the attorney generals’ offices for Washington State and Oregon, in which 13 out of the 34 attacks occurred, did not respond to The Washington Stand’s request for comment.