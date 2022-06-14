Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 20, 2022 – June 24, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 20, 2022: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Dr. Russell Meek, the author of Ecclesiastes and the Search for Meaning in an Upside-Down World, for an in-depth discussion about this book in The Bible. This program features the music of Dove Award-Winning Singer Johnathan Bond.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as Pastor Benny Littlejohn presents “A Night of Hymns,” introducing songs that have been performed on Nite Line in recent years.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Apostle David and Pastor Stacey H. Twyman of Strong Tower Christian Center in Snellville, Georgia to discuss Stacey’s book, Uprooting The Orphan Spirit: Embracing God As Father. Tonight The Twymans share Biblical examples of the orphan spirit and what we can learn from it. This program features the music of Javis Mays.

Thursday, June 23, 2022: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Aaron and Annie Bridges to discuss recovery ministry. Author Billie Jauss discusses her book, Distraction Detox. This program features the music of Dove Award-Winning Singer Johnathan Bond.

Friday, June 24, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

