News

Pastor Greg Locke's Riveting New Film, 'Come Out In Jesus Name,' Opened Last Night - Topped Charts as 4th Highest Grossing Film and No. 1 in Per-Screen Average in North America

Due to Overwhelming Response to the One-Night Only Showing and Live-Streamed Mass Deliverance Service -Film Returns to Theaters April 10 and 11

NASHVILLE -- In theaters last night, thousands of movie-goers flocked to see the riveting new feature documentary, Come Out In Jesus Name, from Pastor Greg Locke. The movie topped the charts as the 4th highest grossing film and scored the highest per-screen average in North America.

Due to this overwhelming response, the film is returning to theaters for encore showings on April 10 and 11. Exhibitors are gearing up for these showings and hundreds have already added the movie to their schedules. For tickets and more information, visit ComeOutInJesusName.com.

Movie-goers in theaters across America last night were the first to experience Come Out In Jesus Name, which follows Locke and a diverse group of unconventional preachers as they began to spark the most important awakening in church history -- through the most unlikely means -- by casting out demons. The movie documents the beginnings of their epic journey from a small church in Tennessee to a global deliverance ministry exposing and fighting an unseen enemy destroying families and churches and paralyzing Christians with fear and bondage. Knowledge is power, and in Come Out In Jesus Name, Locke and the team show the Church how to defeat the enemy and get delivered and set free, in Jesus name! Those in attendance also were part of the first-ever in-theater live streamed mass deliverance service that followed.



Come Out In Jesus Name features Greg Locke, Tai Locke, Isaiah Saldivar, Alexander Pagani, Vladimir Savchuk, Daniel Adams, Mike Signorelli, Leon Du Preez, Henry Shaffer, Chiara Clark, and Hudson Locke. Watch the Official Trailer here.



Come Out In Jesus Name is executive produced by Greg Locke, produced by Wayne Caparas, directed by Eddie Lamberg and Tim Romero, with music supervision by Jeffrey Joslin. Joslin also produced and is the featured artist on the official Come Out In Jesus Name soundtrack of original new songs which is available online. The album is currently No. 9 on the iTunes Overall Albums Chart and No. 2 on the iTunes Christian Albums Chart. Listen now here.



Locke is the Founding and Lead Pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, just outside Nashville. The social media firebrand, who has one of the largest platforms in the country, is the author of the No. 1 Bestselling Spiritual Warfare Series and host of On Point with Pastor Greg Locke. He is a popular revivalist and speaker in churches and political circles alike.



Movie Soundtrack Now Available, Listen Now

-----------------------

For more information about Come Out In Jesus Name, visit Lockemedia.org.



Locke Media produces broadcast-length news and teaching shows for a broad range of audiences, podcasts, and documentary films that deal with issues found at the front line of the global spiritual battle. Come Out In Jesus Name is the first in a series of feature length films Locke Media has in the works.-