Idaho Attorney General Issues Legal Analysis Affirming the Prohibition of Chemical Abortion Pills in the State of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador issued a legal analysis in response to a letter sent to him by Idaho State Representative Brent Crane concerning Idaho's criminal prohibitions on chemical abortion pills.



Representative Crane's letter, written on behalf of Stanton Healthcare, asked the Attorney General to provide legal clarity on three issues:

Does Idaho's criminal abortion prohibition related to surgical abortions include chemical abortion pills?

Do Idaho laws prohibit the promotion and advertising of chemical abortion pills?

Do Idaho laws prohibit referring women across state lines to obtain abortion services, or prescribing abortion pills that will be picked up across state lines?

Attorney General Labrador's legal opinion and analysis of these questions is that they are all criminal activities and prohibited under Idaho law.

Attorney General Labrador's letter and legal analysis can be read here.



Stanton Public Policy Center publicly thanks Attorney General Labrador and Representative Crane for providing legal clarification on Idaho law which protects the women of Idaho from harmful, predatory, and illegal practices.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, CEO and founder of Stanton Healthcare states:

"We are very pleased with this sound legal analysis from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador. We are thankful that the AG's office and state lawmakers made it a priority to provide clarification.



"Organizations like Stanton, along with parents of teenagers and the women of Idaho, are now fully informed on the illegal nature of outside groups and individuals targeting pregnant women for profit and personal gain by promoting and selling the abortion pill. Idahoans have compassionately built a wall of protection around women facing unexpected pregnancies through life-affirming legislation which promotes well-being and hope.



"Out-of-state and overseas 'drug cartel-type' groups who are pimping mail-order abortions will not be tolerated. To abortion traffickers with nefarious motives, we say...'Idaho women and children are off limits.'"

Linda Thomas, Director of Community Outreach with Stanton Healthcare, adds:

"With this clarification of law from our attorney general, the state of Idaho has become one of the safest places for babies in the womb, and a place that provides a community of hope for women facing unexpected pregnancies.

"We could not be more thankful to Representative Crane for seeking this clarification on behalf of Stanton Healthcare, and to Attorney General Labrador for making it clear that Idaho stands with women and their children.



"At Stanton Healthcare women are provided with exceptional medical care and ongoing, compassionate support and resources for their families. Our laws provide women with a welcome reprieve from the aggressive, profit-driven abortion industry and their allies."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments:

"Our goal is to ban chemical abortions through public engagement, education, life-affirming public policy, and legislation. The pro-life community, and all who embrace human rights, must passionately stand against this barbaric practice which kills innocent children, harms women, and damages our environment."