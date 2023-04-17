Political

Life Legal Defense Foundation Secures Victory in Qui Tam Action Against Chemical Abortion Purveyor Danco

NAPA, Calif. -- Life Legal achieved a significant victory in a qui tam action filed against Danco, the pharmaceutical company created specifically to import and distribute Mifeprex, the deadly chemical abortion pill. The lawsuit, brought under the False Claims Act, alleged that Danco knowingly and willfully failed to pay customs duties on the abortifacient drug, imported from China, resulting in significant financial losses to the U.S. government.

After a thorough investigation, Danco has admitted to its failure to pay the required Customs Duties on the imported pills, which it failed to label with the country of origin. As a result, Danco has agreed to reimburse the government $765,000 under the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to bring lawsuits on behalf of the government and share in any recovery.

This victory comes on the heels of a separate ruling by a federal judge who determined that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should not have approved the chemical abortion pills in question. The judge's decision has cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of these pills, raising concerns about their continued use in the United States.



Life Legal CEO Alexandra Snyder commented on the outcome of the case:

"We are pleased with the result of this qui tam action, which holds Danco accountable for its unlawful conduct. The recent ruling from Texas on the FDA's politically-driven approval of these dangerous pills underscores the need for rigorous oversight of pharmaceutical companies, particularly those that, like Danco, exist only to peddle death."

About Life Legal Defense Foundation

Life Legal Defense Foundation was established in 1989, and is a nonprofit organization composed of attorneys and other concerned citizens committed to giving helpless and innocent human beings of any age, and their advocates, a trained and committed voice in the courtrooms of our nation. For more information about the Life Legal Defense Foundation, visit www.lldf.org.