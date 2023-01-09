Political

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution Condemns the FDA Approving Chemical Abortion Pills to be Sold at Retail Pharmacies

WASHINGTON -- "For the first time, retail pharmacies, from corner drugstores to major chains like CVS and Walgreens, will be allowed to offer abortion pills in the United States under a regulatory change made Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration." -- The New York Times.



Stanton calls the move unconscionable as chemical abortions take the lives of innocent children, put women at risk, turn neighborhood pharmacies into abortion clinics and harm our environment.



Based in Idaho, Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

Stanton will be reaching out to the Idaho Attorney General to make sure chemical abortion pills are not sold over the counter as Idaho has banned virtually all abortions in the state.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution launched a national campaign last year called #BanChemicalAbortions which includes:

Ensuring all states with trigger laws in place that ban abortions will treat chemical abortions in the same manner as surgical abortions.

Drafting model legislation for states to ban chemical abortions.

Organizing public rallies and demonstrations across the country calling for a ban of chemical abortions.

Partnering with legislators on environmental laws to prevent children who have been killed through chemical abortions from being flushed into local sewage and drainage systems.

Providing educational materials to pro-life organizations and churches regarding the harmful effects of chemical abortions.

Working with federal, state and local pro-life politicians on detailed public statements regarding banning chemical abortions.

Networking with local life-affirming medical clinics and pregnancy resource centers on chemical abortion pill reversal.

Linda Thomas, Director of Community Outreach for Stanton Healthcare, states:

"Stanton will be calling Idaho Attorney General-elect Labrador this week asking him to ensure he will treat chemical abortions in the same manner as surgical abortions now that virtually all abortions in Idaho are banned.



"This means chemical abortion pills will be prohibited from being sold at local pharmacies or anywhere else across the state of Idaho."

Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton Healthcare, comments:

"Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution condemns the FDA approving chemical abortion pills to be offered at retail pharmacies. Chemical abortions take the lives of innocent children, put women at risk and will turn neighborhood pharmacies into abortion clinics.



"Our goal is to end chemical abortions through public engagement, education, life-affirming public policy, and legislation. The pro-life community, and all who embrace human rights, must passionately stand against this barbaric anti-woman practice."

-------------------------------

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution