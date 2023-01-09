Political

FBI Paid Twitter $3.4M for Censorship Operation, Bureau Alumni Packed Payroll

So Twitter wasn’t just a “subsidiary” of the FBI, as the Twitter Files Part 6 revealed. It was a handsomely paid subsidiary, which might explain why it acted so quickly to crush the Hunter Biden laptop story at the FBI’s behest.

From Michael Shellenberger’s Twitter Files Part 7, we now know that the FBI pushed Twitter to suppress the laptop story when it almost surely knew it was not “Russian disinformation,” and Twitter complied within hours.

Once again in those files, we see the names of San Francisco FBI man Elvis Chan and his boon companion at Twitter, the hate-Trump homosexual enforcer Yoel Roth.

The Bureau paid Twitter more than $3 million to censor posts the FBI didn’t like. And Twitter employed more than a few former agents.

10 Documents

Yet the FBI’s possibly illegal activities began on December 19, 2019, when it issued a subpoena for the laptop that Hunter Biden left at John Paul Mac Isaac’s repair shop in Delaware, Shellenberber explained. By August 2020, because the FBI hadn’t contacted him again, Isaac emailed Rudy Giuliani, who, in turn, in early October, handed the laptop’s contents to the New York Post.

Those emails showed that Joe Biden lied when he said he knew nothing of his son’s remarkably lucrative business ventures abroad.

“Shortly before 7 pm ET on October 13, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, emails JP Mac Isaac,” Shellengerger wrote:

Hunter and Mesires had just learned from the New York Post that its story about the laptop would be published the next day. At 9:22 pm ET (6:22 PT), FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan sends 10 documents to Twitter’s then-Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, through Teleporter, a one-way communications channel from the FBI to Twitter. The next day, October 14, 2020, The New York Post runs its explosive story revealing the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Every single fact in it was accurate. And yet, within hours, Twitter and other social media companies censor the NY Post article, preventing it from spreading and, more importantly, undermining its credibility in the minds of many Americans.

Yet the FBI surely knew the laptop and its contents weren’t just real, but a bomb about to explode in Joe Biden’s face and wreck what would be his last presidential candidacy.

Hunter Biden “earned *tens of millions* of dollars in contracts with foreign businesses, including ones linked to China’s government, for which Hunter offered no real work,” Shellenberger wrote:

And yet during all of 2020, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies repeatedly primed Yoel Roth to dismiss reports of Hunter Biden’s laptop as a Russian “hack and leak” operation.

But the laptop wasn’t just real and not a “Russian disinformation” operation. Twitter detected very little Russian activity, the Twitter Files show.

So “in the end, the FBI’s influence campaign aimed at executives at news media, Twitter, & other social media companies worked: they censored & discredited the Hunter Biden laptop story.”

$3.4M, Top-secret Clearances

But Twitter was an FBI subsidiary not just because it censored tweets and suppressed accounts on FBI orders, as previously reported.

Twitter’s payroll included so many former agents that they had their own Slack channel for messaging.

One of them was James Baker, the former FBI general counsel whom Elon Musk fired because he helped suppress the laptop story. Baker, of course, was involved in the Clinton Campaign’s Russia Collusion Hoax in 2016. He was on the receiving end of Clinton cutout Michael Sussman’s collusion lies.

Frighteningly, “in July 2020, the FBI’s Elvis Chan arranges for temporary Top Secret security clearances for Twitter executives so that the FBI can share information about threats to the upcoming elections.”

And even FBI alumni and top-secret clearance don’t completely explain why Twitter became an FBI subsidiary.

“The FBI’s influence campaign may have been helped by the fact that it was paying Twitter millions of dollars for its staff time,” the files reveal:

“I am happy to report we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!” reports an associate of Jim Baker in early 2021.

Upshot of that fact: Taxpayers subsidized not only Twitter’s effort to stop the laptop from wrecking the Biden campaign, but also its major censorship campaign against conservatives it falsely claimed were spreading “disinformation.”

As The New American reported yesterday, Twitter might be open to First Amendment lawsuits because it censored on orders from the FBI. The latest — that the bureau paid Twitter for services rendered — won’t help its defense.

R. Cort Kirkwood is a long-time contributor to The New American and a former newspaper editor.