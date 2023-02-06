Political

Activists Call for Demonstrations Protesting Sale of Chemical Abortion Pills at Neighborhood Pharmacies

WASHINGTON -- In response to the FDA's decision last month approving the sale of chemical abortion pills at retail pharmacies, demonstrations will be held nationally in protest.

Based in Washington, D.C., Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

Stanton calls the move to make chemical abortion pills available at local pharmacies unconscionable, as chemical abortions take the lives of innocent children, put women at risk, turn neighborhood pharmacies into abortion clinics, and harm our environment.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution's national campaign, #BanChemicalAbortions, was launched last year and includes:

Ensuring all states that have banned abortions since Roe was overturned will treat chemical abortions in the same manner as surgical abortions.

Drafting model legislation for states to ban chemical abortions.

Organizing public rallies and demonstrations across the country calling for a ban of chemical abortions.

Partnering with legislators on environmental laws to prevent children who have been killed through chemical abortions from being flushed into local sewage and drainage systems.

Providing educational materials to pro-life organizations and churches regarding the harmful effects of chemical abortions.

Working with federal, state and local pro-life politicians on detailed public statements regarding banning chemical abortions.

Networking with local life-affirming medical clinics and pregnancy resource centers on chemical abortion pill reversal.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, comments:

"Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution condemns chemical abortion pills being offered at retail pharmacies. Chemical abortions take the lives of innocent children, put women's health at risk, harm the environment and will turn neighborhood pharmacies into first-trimester abortion clinics.

"Chemical abortions now account for more than half of all abortions in the U.S. and have significantly higher complication rates than that of surgical abortions. What the FDA and the abortion lobby are promoting is a new type of 'back-alley abortion' with no medical oversight and care. We will not be silent when it comes to standing for the safety of women's health and wellness."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, adds:

"Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution's #BanChemicalAbortions is a national campaign to end chemical abortions through public engagement, education, life-affirming public policy, and legislation. The pro-life community, and all who embrace human rights, must passionately stand against this barbaric anti-woman practice.



"Like civil rights workers who a generation ago protested at lunch counters and businesses that supported segregation and racial injustice, we will be protesting at local pharmacies to prevent them from being turned into abortion clinics as we embrace equal justice for all."