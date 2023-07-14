Political

Since the Overturning of 'Roe v. Wade' One Year Ago, the Most Critical Issue Facing the Pro-life Movement in America is the Banning of Chemical Abortions

WASHINGTON -- Currently, nearly 60% of all abortions being performed in America are with chemical abortion pills.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution will be leading a protest at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC calling for a ban on chemical abortions.



The protest will be on Saturday, June 24, at 4:30 p.m. at the Department of HHS located at 200 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20201.



This effort is part of Stanton Public Policy Center's national campaign called #BanChemicalAbortions and #ProLifeProGreen.

After Roe was overturned, Stanton's national campaign of #BanChemicalAbortions has focused on:

Ensuring all states with trigger laws in place that ban abortions will treat chemical abortions in the same manner as surgical abortions.

Drafting model legislation for states to ban chemical abortions.

Organizing public rallies and demonstrations across the country calling for a ban of chemical abortions.

Partnering with legislators on environmental laws to prevent children who have been killed through chemical abortions from being flushed into local sewage and drainage systems.

Providing educational materials for pro-life organizations and churches regarding the harmful effects of chemical abortions.

Working with federal, state, and local pro-life politicians on detailed public statements regarding banning chemical abortions.

Networking with local, life-affirming clinics and pregnancy resource centers on Abortion Pill Reversal.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states:

"Chemical abortions now account for more than half of all abortions in the U.S. and have significantly higher complication rates than that of surgical abortions. What the FDA and the abortion lobby are promoting is a new type of 'back-alley abortion' with no medical oversight and care. We will not be silent when it comes to standing for the safety of women's health and wellness. "As a nation, we must passionately work to see chemicals are never used to destroy innocent human life."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, adds: