Report: 7 Reasons to Boycott Indiana Jones #5

BEAVERTON, Ore., -- Researcher, Jason Williams, produced a report detailing 7 reasons to Boycott Disney's latest film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" that can be found at Oregon Faith Report.



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been singled out for containing many of the things people hate most about modern Hollywood wrapped up into a single film.



Since the film cost nearly $400 million to produce, among the most expensive films ever produced, audience response will be even more important.

Here is a synopsis of the 7 Reasons listed in the report:

Using film to take political potshots. The report details how this film ridicules capitalism by name while a previous Disney film released this year touts socialism. Violating Spielberg's holocaust pledge. After making Schindler's List, director Steven Spielberg regretted using Nazi's in two previous Indiana Jones films and vowed not to do it again. Disney breaks Spielberg's promise by re-introducing Nazi's in a very prominent way. Vandalizing the character of Indiana Jones beyond recognition. The report details how Disney removed most of the positive values and characteristics of the hero and replaced them with a slop of negative and degrading ones. Selling out the brand to cash in on a spin-off: The report details how Disney over-sells the future spin-off from the film at the expense of the film itself to the point where the film becomes a vain infomercial for the sequel. Featuring shallow, morally bankrupt heroes: The report details how the two heroes have been given low morals and come across as bigoted, greedy, narcissistic and using sex as a weapon to steal from other people. Dishonesty in promotion: The report details how Disney goes too far in hiding the their true intentions and problems with the film. Disney's history of deploying anti-competitive antics. The report details how Disney uses its near-monopoly power to crush rivals -- even if it means hurting the theater business as a whole.

https://oregonfaithreport.com/2023/06/report-seven-reasons-to-boycott-disneys-indiana-jones-sequel/



