Strong 4th Weekend Propels 'Sound of Freedom' to Nearly $150 Million in Total Domestic Box Office

Inspiring, True-Life Thriller from Writer/Director Alejandro Monteverde Projecting $12,409,300 Million 4th Weekend

PROVO, Utah -- Angel Studios, a platform and studio empowering filmmakers to crowdfund, create, and distribute films and TV series globally, backed by thousands of Angel investors, is announcing its July cumulative-to-date and fourth weekend results for its Alejandro Monteverde written and directed film SOUND OF FREEDOM. Angel Studios is projecting nearly $150 million total cumulative box office revenue through Sunday, with a strong $12,409,300 million box office draw in the fourth weekend of the film's domestic release.

"Throughout our fourth weekend, audiences have continued to show up and support SOUND OF FREEDOM, and our theatrical partners have given us ample real estate to meet that continued demand," said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios. "We now know that this incredible film is going to surpass the $150 million mark domestically, and we're strongly positioned to go well past that."

SOUND OF FREEDOM: Box Office Results

Theater count: 3,411

Weekend Box Office Projection: $12,409,300

Total Cum Box Office Projection: $148,972,065

SOUND OF FREEDOM: Audience Scores

CinemaScore: A+

Rotten Tomatoes: 72/99

SOUND OF FREEDOM is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ended up saving 123 people, 55 of which were children, from one mission alone.

For more information, go to https://angel.com/freedom

