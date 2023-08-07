News

Stanton Healthcare Responds to Idaho Federal Judge Allowing Out-of-State Abortion Referrals

BOISE, Idaho -- U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued a decision siding with Planned Parenthood and blocking the state of Idaho from prosecuting doctors who refer women out of state for abortions.

Stanton Healthcare is deeply troubled by Federal Judge Winmill's recent decision, which once again sides with Planned Parenthood and puts the women of Idaho at risk. Judge Winmill's flawed ruling will only serve to promote 'abortion trafficking', where Idaho women will cross state lines to obtain a drug that not only endangers their health but also takes the life of an innocent child.

Stanton Healthcare is a women's healthcare clinic which specializes in serving women with unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, practical and emotional support, women's wellness care and a special outreach to refugee and marginalized communities. Stanton Healthcare is based in Idaho with affiliates in the U.S. and internationally.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states:

"Outside groups and individuals will now be targeting Idaho's pregnant women for profit and personal gain by promoting and selling the abortion pill. Out-of-state and overseas 'drug cartel-type' groups who are promoting mail-order abortions should never be tolerated. To abortion traffickers and Judge Winmill we say…'Idaho women and children are off limits and must be protected.' "Finally, this decision flies in the face of Idaho's legislature which built a wall of protection around women facing unexpected pregnancies through life-affirming legislation which promotes well-being and hope."

For more information or interviews, contact: Linda Thomas, 208-803-1646

SOURCE Stanton Healthcare