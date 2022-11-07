Political

12 "Republican" Senators Have Perpetuated Mass Genocide by "Abortion" at South Carolina's Child-Extermination Centers

Mass Genocide by "Abortion" at Columbia Planned Parenthood Friday November 4

Packed parking lot at Planned Parenthood Friday, November 4, 2022.

Friday, Nov 4 - Child-murderer Harvey Brown from Florence arrives in his bright red Mercedes shortly after 9:30 a.m. (Photo below) to Planned Parenthood's child-extermination center located at 2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite #107, Columbia, SC, still perpetrating mass genocide by "abortion" after cloture on a filibuster by pro-"abortion" Senator Tom Davis (BEAUFORT) against H5399 was not supported by these SIX? pro-abortion? "Republican" Senators on September 8:

• Tom Davis (BEAUFORT)

• Penry Gustafson (KERSHAW)

• Greg Hembree (HORRY)

• Luke Rankin (HORRY)

• Sandy Senn (CHARLESTON)

• Katrina Shealy (LEXINGTON)

And, after the vote to recede from the SC Senate's watered-down six-week Heartbeat version, and pass the SC House version of H5399 was not supported, again, by the SIX pro-"abortion" "Republican" Senators above, PLUS also these SIX additional "Republican" Senators voting? pro-abortion? on October 18:

• Sean Bennett (DORCHESTER)

• Chip Campsen (CHARLESTON)

• Ronnie Cromer (NEWBERRY)

• Michael Johnson (YORK)

• Shane Massey (EDGEFIELD)

• Tom Young (AIKEN)