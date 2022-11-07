Political

12 "Republican" Senators Have Perpetuated Mass Genocide by "Abortion" at South Carolina's Child-Extermination Centers

Mass Genocide by "Abortion" at Columbia Planned Parenthood Friday November 4

Packed parking lot at Planned Parenthood Friday, November 4, 2022.
Packed parking lot at Planned Parenthood Friday, November 4, 2022.

Friday, Nov 4 - Child-murderer Harvey Brown from Florence arrives in his bright red Mercedes shortly after 9:30 a.m. (Photo below) to Planned Parenthood's child-extermination center located at 2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite #107, Columbia, SC, still perpetrating mass genocide by "abortion" after cloture on a filibuster by pro-"abortion" Senator Tom Davis (BEAUFORT) against H5399 was not supported by these SIX? pro-abortion? "Republican" Senators on September 8:

• Tom Davis (BEAUFORT)• Penry Gustafson (KERSHAW)• Greg Hembree (HORRY)• Luke Rankin (HORRY)• Sandy Senn (CHARLESTON)• Katrina Shealy (LEXINGTON)

And, after the vote to recede from the SC Senate's watered-down six-week Heartbeat version, and pass the SC House version of H5399 was not supported, again, by the SIX pro-"abortion" "Republican" Senators above, PLUS also these SIX additional "Republican" Senators voting? pro-abortion? on October 18:

• Sean Bennett (DORCHESTER)• Chip Campsen (CHARLESTON)• Ronnie Cromer (NEWBERRY)• Michael Johnson (YORK)• Shane Massey (EDGEFIELD)• Tom Young (AIKEN)

Harvey Brown from Florence arrives in his bright red Mercedes.
Harvey Brown from Florence arrives in his bright red Mercedes.
Hits: 46

You have no rights to post comments

Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Share in Reddit
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 