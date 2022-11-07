12 "Republican" Senators Have Perpetuated Mass Genocide by "Abortion" at South Carolina's Child-Extermination Centers

Mass Genocide by "Abortion" at Columbia Planned Parenthood Friday November 4
Friday, Nov 4 - Child-murderer Harvey Brown from Florence arrives in his bright red Mercedes shortly after 9:30 a.m. (Photo below) to Planned Parenthood's child-extermination center located at 2712 Middleburg Drive, Suite #107, Columbia, SC, still perpetrating mass genocide by "abortion" after cloture on a filibuster by pro-"abortion" Senator Tom Davis (BEAUFORT) against H5399 was not supported by these SIX? pro-abortion? "Republican" Senators on September 8:
• Tom Davis (BEAUFORT)• Penry Gustafson (KERSHAW) • Greg Hembree (HORRY) • Luke Rankin (HORRY) • Sandy Senn (CHARLESTON) • Katrina Shealy (LEXINGTON)
And, after the vote to recede from the SC Senate's watered-down six-week Heartbeat version, and pass the SC House version of H5399 was not supported, again, by the SIX pro-"abortion" "Republican" Senators above, PLUS also these SIX additional "Republican" Senators voting? pro-abortion? on October 18:
• Sean Bennett (DORCHESTER)• Chip Campsen (CHARLESTON) • Ronnie Cromer (NEWBERRY) • Michael Johnson (YORK) • Shane Massey (EDGEFIELD) • Tom Young (AIKEN)