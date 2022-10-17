South Carolina Senate to Vote on Historic Pro-life Measure

On Tuesday, October 18th, the South Carolina Senate will hold the most consequential pro-life vote in the history of the state. Currently, South Carolina allows abortions through 22 weeks gestation, accounting for a total of 6,279 abortions reported last year. Now, the South Carolina Senate has the chance to make history and protect unborn life from conception.

Call your state senator today and tell them to vote to “recede on the House version of H.5399” to protect life from conception in South Carolina! We’ve provided a call script for you, but we encourage you to personalize your message and make it your own.

The state House has already advanced a bill that would protect life from conception and now it is the Senate’s turn to affirm this legislation and send it to Governor McMaster’s desk. If the state Senate advances this measure, South Carolina will become the 20th state to pass a law protecting unborn life from conception.

Call your state senator today and encourage him or her to do their part in making South Carolina a truly pro-life state!