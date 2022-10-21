SC Senate in Effect Refuses to Shut Down Any "Abortion" Centers in South Carolina, by a vote of 17 Y to 26 N (3 Not Voting)

Note: Neither the SC House nor the SC Senate versions of H5399 establishes legal recognition of Personhood for preborn children at fertilization, and therefore neither version provides for equal protection of the laws, and therefore neither version establishes Justice. The just course of action for the SC House and SC Senate to take is to pass the Personhood Act of SC (H5401 / S1335), not H5399.

On Tuesday, October 18 the SC Senate had the opportunity to either accept the SC House version of H5399 or to Insist on the Senate's version.

By a vote of 17 Y to 26 N, the SC Senate refused to "Recede" from its watered-down, revised six-week Heartbeat Bill version of H5399. If the Senate had receded from its own H5399 version, that in effect would have meant the House version passes and would have been sent to SC Governor.

The SC House version would have banned approx. 98% of surgical and RU486 "abortions" in SC and so would likely have completely stopped surgical and RU486 "abortions" at the two Planned Parenthood "abortion" centers in South Carolina (Columbia and Charleston) with part-time abortionists and would have stopped most elective "abortions"-on-demand at Buffkin and Campbell's privately-owned Greenville "abortion" center.

The Senate six-week Heartbeat Bill version would stop about 52% of surgical and RU486 "abortions" in SC.

VOTING NO TO THE SENATE RECEDING FROM ITS VERSION (IN EFFECT VOTING AGAINST THE HOUSE VERSION) WERE THESE ELEVEN (11) "ABORTION"-PERPETUATING "REPUBLICAN" SENATORS:

Sean Bennett (DORCHESTER)

Chip Campsen (CHARLESTON)

Ronnie Cromer (NEWBERRY)

Tom Davis (BEAUFORT)

Penry Gustafson (KERSHAW)

Greg Hembree (HORRY)

Mike Johnson (YORK)

Shane Massey (EDGEFIELD)

Sandy Senn (CHARLESTON)

Katrina Shealy (LEXINGTON)

Tom Young (AIKEN)

Not Voting - Stephen Goldfinch (GEORGETOWN) - Leave

Present but Not Voting - Luke Rankin (HORRY)

SC Senate Journal - Oct 18, 2022 - www.scstatehouse.gov/sess124_2021-2022/sj22/20221018.htm

