Abortions and Planned Parenthood Funded by SC Legislators

Fake* “Republican”-majority (30 R, 16 D) SC Senate voted April 19 to FUND in the SC State Budget: 1) Selected “abortions” in Section 33 and Section 108; and, 2) Planned Parenthood in Section 33.

_________________________________________________



NOTHING WAS EVEN OFFERED AS AN AMENDMENT(S) ON THE SENATE FLOOR APRIL 18 OR APRIL 19 TO DEFUND SELECTED “ABORTIONS” IN SECTION 33 OR SECTION 108; OR TO DEFUND PLANNED PARENTHOOD NOW (!!!) IN SECTION 33.



“The following is a list of the sections in Part IB of the Appropriation Bill, H. 4300, [as] as Reported by the Senate Finance Committee.”



See Provisos 33.12, 33.25, and 108.4 in Part 1B of the State Budget. https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess125_2023-2024/appropriations2023/sfb23ndx.php

_________________________________________________



See the three (3) screenshots below of the SC Senate Roll Call votes on Section 33,

on Section 108, and on the H4300 State Budget overall, which come from the SC Senate Journal for 4/19/2023:

https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess125_2023-2024/sj23/20230419.htm

http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044832-270x300.jpg 270w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044832-135x150.jpg 135w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044832-768x854.jpg 768w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044832-624x694.jpg 624w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044832.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 625px) 100vw, 625px" style="box-sizing: border-box; height: auto; max-width: 100%; font-size: 15.2px; margin: 10px auto; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-rendering: auto !important;" />

http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044105-240x300.jpg 240w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044105-120x150.jpg 120w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044105-768x959.jpg 768w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044105-624x779.jpg 624w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044105.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 625px) 100vw, 625px" style="box-sizing: border-box; height: auto; max-width: 100%; font-size: 15.2px; margin: 10px auto; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-rendering: auto !important;" />

http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044710-231x300.jpg 231w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044710-116x150.jpg 116w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044710-768x996.jpg 768w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044710-624x809.jpg 624w, http://christiansforpersonhood.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/IMG_20230420_044710.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 625px) 100vw, 625px" style="box-sizing: border-box; height: auto; max-width: 100%; font-size: 16px; margin: 10px auto; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-rendering: auto !important;" />

_________________________________________________



See also these same Roll Call votes here:



SC Senate Roll Call Vote History



H4300 (Budget 3rd Reading) – Vote #290

Section 108 (PEBA) – Vote #275

Section 33 (DHHS) – Vote #208

https://www.scstatehouse.gov/votehistory.php?chamber=S

_________________________________________________



* Note: The ignored SC GOP State Party Platform opposes “abortion” funding. So where is SC GOP Party Chairman Drew McKissick defending the SC GOP Party Platform ? Where is the SC GOP State Executive Committee ? Where are the leaders of the respective County GOP organizations ? Why are not RINO “Republican” [sic] SC Senators who violate the SC GOP Party Platform regarding “The Right to Life” being censured ?

_________________________________________________



* The South Carolina Republican Party Platform opposes use of taxpayer dollars:

– to pay for “abortions”, and

– to fund organizations which advocate for “abortion” [ e.g., Planned Parenthood ]



The South Carolina Republican Party Platform

https://sc.gop/assets/uploads/2022/09/SCGOP-Platform.pdf



Excerpt:

Article II – To Establish Justice

The Right to Life



“We oppose the use of public funds to pay for abortions or to fund organizations which advocate for abortion.”

_________________________________________________



The current SC “Republican” [sic] Party Leadership Establishment is a fake and a fraud. The evidence over the course of many years shows their lack of support for “The Right to Life” plank of the SC GOP Party Platform.

_______________________________



God says,

“Thou shalt not kill (murder).”

Exodus 20:13, KJV