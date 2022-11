Political

Times Examiner Founder Strongly Endorses Faulkner for Probate Judge

Bobby M. Dill, Col. US Army Retired, has formally announced his endorsement of Debora Faulkner for Greenville County Probate Judge.

Faulkner has provided the citizens of Greenville County with fair and efficient services in the Probate office.

It would be an unnecessary waste of talent and experience to replace her with an inexperienced political figure at this crucial time in our County's development.