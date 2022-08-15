Idaho Supreme Court Will Allow Abortion Bans to Take Effect

BOISE, Idaho -- The Idaho Supreme Court ruled it will not block Idaho's abortion bans while legal challenges continue to play out.



The civil enforcement mechanism of Idaho's Heartbeat Law takes effect immediately with Idaho's Trigger Law set to take effect on August 25.



Stanton CEO and Founder, Brandi Swindell, states:

"We are thankful the Idaho Supreme Court has rightly ruled to vacate the stay on these laws. This is a powerful step in making abortion unthinkable as we continue to provide women with medically accurate information and ensure every child in Idaho is protected and treated with equality.

"Stanton Healthcare will continue to provide life-affirming, quality medical care to women facing unexpected pregnancies – at no charge – through our team of licensed medical professionals."

Stanton Healthcare has life-affirming clinics in Idaho and affiliates across America and internationally, providing professional women's healthcare along with holistic services to women experiencing an unexpected pregnancy. Stanton Healthcare has met the highest level of nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC (Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care).



