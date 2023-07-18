News

Angel Studios' 'Sound of Freedom' Projecting $85 Million 2nd Weekend Cumulative Box Office

Inspiring, True-Life Thriller Starring Jim Caviezel Projecting $27 Million 2nd Weekend, an Increase of 37% Over 1st Weekend

Angel Studios Projecting to Cross $100 Million This Week

PROVO, Utah -- Angel Studios, a platform and studio empowering filmmakers to crowdfund, create, and distribute films and TV series globally, backed by thousands of Angel investors, is announcing its July cumulative-to-date and second weekend results for its Jim Caviezel-driven film SOUND OF FREEDOM. Angel Studios is projecting over $85 million total cumulative box office revenue through Sunday, with a strong $27 million box office draw in the second weekend of the film's domestic release.

"While the entire summer movie box office lineup is underperforming, our small independent film continues to grow week over week. Driven by millions of fans and supporters, SOUND of FREEDOM has become a national, and soon international, movement for change," said Jared Geesey, SVP of Global Distribution at Angel Studios.

"There have only been 10 wide-release movies in box office history that have had a second weekend increase greater than 35% over their opening weekend. All of them achieved this milestone during Christmas. Angel Studios is the only studio to accomplish this feat during the summer blockbuster season with 'SOUND OF FREEDOM'," added Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution for Angel Studios.

SOUND OF FREEDOM: Box Office Results

Theater count: 3,265

Weekend Box Office Projection: $26,938,888

Total Cum Box Office Projection: $85,498,581

SOUND OF FREEDOM: Audience Scores

CinemaScore: A+

Rotten Tomatoes: 72/100

SOUND OF FREEDOM is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ended up saving 123 people, 55 of which were children, from one mission alone.

For more information, go to https://angel.com/freedom

About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is the home of stories that amplify light. Through its platform, thousands of "Angel" investors choose which titles will be created, funded, and distributed. Angel Studios allows creators and audiences to form passionate communities around their creative projects, making the story behind the story as important as the final project itself. The studios' first projects, The Chosen and Dry Bar Comedy, have earned billions of views around the world. Learn more at angel.com

