Human Rights Group Launch New Global Campaign to Boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The name of the campaign is called #LeastWatchedOlympics

WASHINGTON -- Simply stated, our goal, is to make the 2022 Beijing Winter Games the least watched Olympics in history.

It will offer the global community a powerful way to stand against China's Uyghur genocide and human rights abuses by refusing to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This unique global #LeastWatchedOlympics boycott is being organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution which is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

This campaign gives people the opportunity to make the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics the least watched Olympics in history while sending a powerful message to the Chinese government that the world stands against China's tragic human rights abuses and Uyghur genocide.

#LeastWatchedOlympics will encourage athletes, human right's organizations, faith leaders, politicians, world leaders, citizens, people of good will, celebrities, political and religious dissidents to participate in this global Olympic boycott.

One way to make this campaign go viral worldwide will be posting pictures of themselves on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms with the hashtag #LeastWatchedOlympics

Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton International, states:

"The world must stand against the human rights abuses of the Chinese government toward their own people. This is especially true concerning the brutalization of Uyghur women. They are facing genocide, forced pregnancy checks, medication that prevents menstruation, forced abortions, surgical sterilizations, rape and genocide. It is imperative that America and the free nations of the world publicly confront these attacks. "In response to these horrific atrocities, Stanton Public Policy Center is launching the global campaign called #LeastWatchedOlympics. It will send a clear message to the Chinese government that the world stands in solidarity with Uyghur women and all those who are being brutalized in China, as we refuse to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, states: