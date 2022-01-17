Political

Chemical Abortions Gain in 2021: Operation Rescue Releases Part Two of Special Report on Abortion Facility Survey Results

WICHITA, Kan. -- New trends in the business of abortion have been documented through Operation Rescue's exclusive 2021 survey of abortion facilities in the U.S.

"We found that the trend toward the use of chemical abortions expanded in 2021. There was a rise in the number of first trimester abortion facilities to accommodate the increased demand," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "Overall, two factors had the most impact on abortion trends in 2021. Those were the passage of the Texas Heartbeat Bill, which prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, and the new pro-abortion policies of the current administration, which include the relaxing of Federal regulations on how abortion pills are dispensed."

The survey also found the following:

There are 720 abortion facilities in the U.S., comprised of 448 surgical and 272 abortion pill clinics. This continues the trend toward more facilities focused on chemical abortions.

The number of surgical abortion facilities in the U.S. that limit abortions to no more than 13.6 weeks increased a notable 33 percent in 2021 to 132 facilities.

There was a shift away from a willingness to conduct second trimester abortions in favor of first trimester procedures and abortion pill distribution.

The number of abortion facilities willing to do the unpopular and risky abortions at 20 weeks gestation or later fell in 2021 – down nine percent since 2019.

The national average cost of a first-trimester abortion dramatically dropped in 2021 to the lowest price in seven years. Operation Rescue's report explains why.

The national average wait time for abortion appointments rose to a five-year high of 10.5 days but remained much lower than the national average appointment waiting times for non-abortion-related medical services.

"The data from our survey confirms that the current pro-abortion political administration is driving changes within the Abortion Cartel in 2021 that are putting the lives of women and their babies at greater risk," said Newman.

Each year, Operation Rescue conducts a nationwide survey that involves contact with each abortion business in the U.S. The information gathered about the abortion clinics and their practices represents the most accurate data available.

This most recent data was compiled by Operation Rescue, which conducted a survey of all abortion facilities in the U.S. from November 15 through December 17, 2021.

-----------------------------------

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the U.S. Our goal is to expose abortion abuses, demand enforcement, save innocent lives, and build an Abortion-Free America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.