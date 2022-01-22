News

Shocking and Disturbing Video from the Supreme Court Today on the 'Roe v. Wade' Memorial

WASHINGTON -- While pro-lifers lay thousands of flowers at the Supreme Court to honor children who have died from abortion, and women shared their personal stories of abortion grief, pro-choice advocates danced and celebrated abortion violence.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center:

"It was deeply disturbing to see radical pro-choice activists celebrate the killing of innocent children and mock women sharing painful stories of abortion regret. Their actions clearly demonstrate that the pro-abortion movement has never truly been concerned about the well-being of women or their empowerment."

For more information or interviews contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution