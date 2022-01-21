Idaho and West Virginia Name January 22 as Day of Tears

CHARLESTON, W.V. and BOISE, Idaho -- West Virginia and Idaho legislatures voted today to designate January 22 as the Day of Tears.



West Virginia's Senate Resolution 12 was a bi-partisan effort sponsored by Senator Patricia Rucker (R-Jefferson), Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), and Randy Smith (R-Tucker).



"The number one cause of death in 2021 was abortion- the killing of an unborn child. If that isn't a cause for tears I don't know what is," said Senator Rucker.



Idaho passed Senate Resolution 101, sponsored by Senator Mary Souza (R- Coeur d'Alene) and Representative Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) designating January 22 as the Day of Tears in Idaho in perpetuity.



"We in Idaho are committed to honoring and protecting life. By joining with other states in acknowledging January 22nd as The Day of Tears, we are remembering and mourning the nearly 62 million lives that have been lost to abortion. For those who have been affected by abortion, we hope this day will give them the opportunity to grieve and heal," said Senator Souza.





Both states have been working diligently in providing protections for the unborn. Current laws include a ban on abortions at or after the 5th month of pregnancy, partial-birth abortion ban, and informed consent. Idaho has also passed a conditional law banning abortion, with exceptions, pending authority to regulate abortions being handed back to the states.



"The passage of these resolutions has proven that the life of the unborn is not, and should not, be a partisan issue," said Anne Fitzgerald, Day of Tears Executive Director. "Thank you to the legislators in Idaho and West Virginia for recognizing the importance of setting a day aside for their citizens to mourn and honor all of those who have been affected by abortion. We know that the effects of abortion last a lifetime, not only for the child who never had a chance to live outside the womb, but for the parents and families who grieve their loss."



Idaho and West Virginia join Arkansas, Alabama, and Louisiana in recognizing the Day of Tears. Legislation is currently before, or being introduced, in Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Ohio.



Day of Tears is a 501(c)(3) committed to the lives of the preborn. Our goal is to have flags lowered across the nation on January 22, in remembrance, honor, and mourning for the over 62 million lives that have been lost to abortion. For more information visit www.dayoftears.com.