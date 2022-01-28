Political

Eagle Forum Attends Annual March for Life

Since 1974 and the infamous ruling in Roe v. Wade thousands of Americans have walked the stretch of streets between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol in solidarity for the millions of lives lost to abortion. This year was no different, despite being the coldest day in three years in Washington, D.C. It is estimated that about 150,000 people made the march to the Capitol!

The rally was energizing! Speakers included Father Mike Schmitz, host of 2021’s number one overall podcast, “Bible in a Year,” actor Kirk Cameron, and members of Congress. We encourage you to listen to the rally here.

Despite a hostile anti-life Biden Administration, Congress, and Senate, U.S. pro-lifers have much to be hopeful for in the fight for the rights of the preborn. SCOTUS is set to announce a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could completely dismantle Roe and other abortion precedents!

As Jeanne Mancini, the President of March for Life, said at the rally, “If Roe falls, the battle lines will change…[but] we need you to remain vigilant and ready for action.” A post-Roe America will still experience the pain and lies of abortion. Women and men in dire situations will need OUR help in navigating unplanned pregnancies. Consequently, we must foster a culture of life not only in our laws, but our friendships, our communities, our churches, and our schools. Our nation has been defined by violence for almost fifty years; pray to end abortion.

Every January, hundreds of thousands of people gather to raise a voice for the preborn. Eagle Forum’s Executive Director and Political Director had the opportunity to attend the March for Life and other pro-life events. Hear the recap in this week’s Capitol Hill Update!